LANCASTER – Mr. Ronald Thomas "Ronnie" Carter, 71, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Atrium Health-Main.
He was born March 19, 1948, in Lancaster, a son of the late Roy Sylvester Carter Sr. and Pauline Haynes Carter.
Mr. Carter liked woodworking, art and surf fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Becky Hunter Carter, of Lancaster; sons, Ron Carter Jr. and his fiancé, Dawn, of Rock Hill and Brian Carter and his wife, Tanya, of Lancaster; brother, Roy "Butch" Carter of Fort Lawn; sister, Patsy Sutherland of Lancaster; grandchildren, Lindsay Fleener, Madison Carter, Jordan Carter, Mackenzie Thompson and Kelsey Carnes; and great-grandchildren, Cash Fleener, Beckett Fleener, Easton Thompson, Emma Grace Thompson and Noah Carnes.
He was preceded in death by a son, Andy Carter; great-grandson, Carter Fleener; and sister, Judy Harris.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Carter will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, graveside with the Rev. Donald W. Tillman officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 9844-C Southern Pines Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Carter.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 18, 2019