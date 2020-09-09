FORT LAWN – Ronald Thomas Seegars Sr. passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Ron was born in Lancaster and was predeceased by his wonderful loving parents, Thomas Braxton and Betty Adams Seegars; and a brother, Tim Seegars.
A graduate of Columbia Commercial College and Limestone College, Ron served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Vietnam. During his college and military career, he was the captain of his college basketball team and a wide receiver on his army post football team. Ron was an executive vice president of the Lancaster & Chester Railway, which operated under the Springs Co. flag, and was president of the Carolina Transportation Club.
In Ron's words, he is survived by his wife, Wendy, who was the love of his life. He adored her. He is also survived by his two daughters, Nicole Ambrosino (Aaron) and Savannah Seegars; his son, Ronald Seegars Jr.; his granddaughter, Isabella Seegars; and his brother, Jerry Seegars.
Ron leaves special love for his two dudes who were always there for him, Micah and John Seegars. He enjoyed restoring and maintaining his 1881 home place, along with his contractor work. He also enjoyed the beach, Pat Conroy's books, golf, his friends, music and laughing. He loved attending plays, movies, concerts and traveling with Wendy and Savannah. He especially enjoyed watching Savannah grow up and become a special lady. He was so proud of her. He loved his family and tried to be a good father and husband.
Ron's life with be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster. The family requests that masks be worn at the service.
Memorials may be sent to the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Ronald Seegars.