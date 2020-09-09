1/1
Ronald Thomas Seegars Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORT LAWN – Ronald Thomas Seegars Sr. passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Ron was born in Lancaster and was predeceased by his wonderful loving parents, Thomas Braxton and Betty Adams Seegars; and a brother, Tim Seegars.
A graduate of Columbia Commercial College and Limestone College, Ron served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Vietnam. During his college and military career, he was the captain of his college basketball team and a wide receiver on his army post football team. Ron was an executive vice president of the Lancaster & Chester Railway, which operated under the Springs Co. flag, and was president of the Carolina Transportation Club.
In Ron's words, he is survived by his wife, Wendy, who was the love of his life. He adored her. He is also survived by his two daughters, Nicole Ambrosino (Aaron) and Savannah Seegars; his son, Ronald Seegars Jr.; his granddaughter, Isabella Seegars; and his brother, Jerry Seegars.
Ron leaves special love for his two dudes who were always there for him, Micah and John Seegars. He enjoyed restoring and maintaining his 1881 home place, along with his contractor work. He also enjoyed the beach, Pat Conroy's books, golf, his friends, music and laughing. He loved attending plays, movies, concerts and traveling with Wendy and Savannah. He especially enjoyed watching Savannah grow up and become a special lady. He was so proud of her. He loved his family and tried to be a good father and husband.
Ron's life with be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster. The family requests that masks be worn at the service.
Memorials may be sent to the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Ronald Seegars.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved