LANCASTER – Ronnie Barnes, 60, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Ronnie Barnes was the son of the late Johnnie W. Barnes and the late Clarice Fisher Barnes.
Survivors include daughters, Felicia Morrison of Monroe, N.C., and Takisha McCarter of Wingate, N.C.; brothers, Johnny Barnes, David Barnes and Darryl Barnes, all of Lancaster; sisters, Perri Grady of Duluth, Ga. and Gwendolyn Curry of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Leon Wright and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Westside Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 22, 2019