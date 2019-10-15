KERSHAW – Mr. Ronnie Brian Blackmon, 61, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He was born on June 11, 1958, in Monroe, N.C., a son of Jerry Blackmon and Carolyn Stroud Blackmon and was the husband of Cynthia "Cindi" Wilson Blackmon.
Mr. Blackmon was an outdoors man who enjoyed landscaping and hunting. He loved his family and enjoyed all the time he could spend with them. Mr. Blackmon is a member of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church.
Mr. Blackmon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindi Blackmon; two sons, Matthew Blackmon (Rebekah) and Britt Blackmon (Brittany); a granddaughter, Wilson-Claire Blackmon; and his parents, Jerry and Carolyn Blackmon.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Blackmon will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Montgomery. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203; or Flat Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 7563 Flat Creek Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Youth Serve, P.O. Box 856, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Ronnie Blackmon.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019