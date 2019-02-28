KERSHAW – Ronnie Jack Faile, 74, died Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He was the son of the late Jack and Mavis Arant Faile and was married to Wilma Jenkins Faile.
Survivors include son, Phillip Faile; daughters, Ronda Johnson, Sherry Wilson and Judy Hincemon; sisters, Judy Crump and Jewel Powell; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Taxahaw Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Steven Sullivan and Roger Burden, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Viewing is 1-6 p.m. Friday. Feb. 22, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Taxahaw Baptist Church, 1734 Overbrook Road, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019