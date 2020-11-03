LANCASTER – Rosa "Jack" Wade died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Lether White. She was married to the late Johnny Wade.

Survivors include her children, Arlether Waiters, Deborah Cox, Micki Wade, Phyllis Ansley (stepdaughter), Barrette Wade, Everette Wade, Monique Wade, Tennille Wade-Faulkner, Jonathan Wade (grandson/son) and Dwan Faulkner; brothers, Willie Ingram, Andrew Thrower and Layfette Thrower; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Anointed Word Church, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at McCray Funeral Home, and noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, prior to the services.

