Rosa "Jack" Wade
LANCASTER – Rosa "Jack" Wade died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Lether White. She was married to the late Johnny Wade.
Survivors include her children, Arlether Waiters, Deborah Cox, Micki Wade, Phyllis Ansley (stepdaughter), Barrette Wade, Everette Wade, Monique Wade, Tennille Wade-Faulkner, Jonathan Wade (grandson/son) and Dwan Faulkner; brothers, Willie Ingram, Andrew Thrower and Layfette Thrower; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Anointed Word Church, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at McCray Funeral Home, and noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, prior to the services.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
