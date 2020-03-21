LANCASTER – Rose Rodgers Calder, 91, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The widow of Robert A. "Bob" Calder, Rose was born April 24, 1928, in Lee County to the late Henry Grover and Daisy Branhan Rodgers.
Mrs. Calder grew up at Connie Maxwell Children's Home and was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
Mrs. Calder was also a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster. Mrs. Calder was retired from Ray's Flowers in Lancaster.
Mrs. Calder is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Rodgers; special grandson, Linn Rodgers; niece, Diane Blackmon; and other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date at First Baptist Church of Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178; or First Baptist Church, P.O. Drawer 670, Lancaster, SC 29721-0670.
Condolence messages may be sent online at asimpleservice.com.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the family of Rose Calder.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 21, 2020