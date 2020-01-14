LANCASTER – Rosemary Viola Clark Whitlock, 94, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Calvin Clark and Dora Branham Clark. She was married to the late Kenneth Hylton Whitlock.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry W. Knight and Katherine W. Thompson; sons, Dr. Gregory K. Whitlock and Brent K. Whitlock; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Katherine W. Thompson.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster SC 29720; or to the Lancaster County Library.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020