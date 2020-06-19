Ross E. "Pete" Thompson, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.He was born in Kershaw County on March 16, 1943, and was the son of the late John T. Thompson and Sarah Hunter Thompson Phillips. He was a long-time resident of the Flat Creek community and retired from Bowater Corporation after 37 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Thompson.Pete was a graduate of Mt. Pisgah High School, where he found his love for sports and competition. He organized and coached baseball and softball teams at his church. He was involved in his daughters' and grandsons' sports activities. He was a great sport, never held grudges, and was always willing to do what it took to excel. He had a lust for life unlike anyone else. He plunged into any adventure and saw it as something to be enjoyed and conquered. No obstacle was too difficult to address and overcome. His constant smile lit up a room. He loved people and treated all of them the same.Pete loved the Lord, his family, his church, his community, and his country. He doted on his five grandsons and had great adventures with them. Love and time, rather than material possessions, were his gifts to them. He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served in various capacities including RA leader, Sunday school teacher and director, recreation director, sound system technician and deacon. He had a profound effect on the youth of his church, accompanying them to Ridgecrest and mission trips to the beach, as well as organizing camping trips for his "boys." He also participated in home and foreign mission trips, carrying the gospel to areas outside his community.Pete loved his country and served proudly in the U.S. Navy for four years and four months during the Vietnam era. He served with the Buffalo-Mt. Pisgah Rescue Squad as an EMT-I, Lancaster County Community Relations Committee, United Way of Lancaster County, South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief and two terms on the Lancaster County Council. He had a servant's heart.He loved the family pond where family and friends gathered on special occasions, playing Sequence and going on cruises with church friends, golfing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He was always in charge of having fun!Pete is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Thompson; daughters, Kelli (Todd) Bowers of Lugoff and Mandy (Chris) Phillips of Heath Springs; grandsons, Brandon Bowers, Alex Bowers, Owen Phillips, Grant Phillips and Heath Phillips; sister, Joyce Robinson; brothers-in-law, Jackie Campbell and Jack Montgomery; sisters-in-law, Jean Campbell and Lillie Mae Montgomery; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in the sanctuary of Buffalo Baptist Church. The Revs. Todd Montgomery and Larry Humphries will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.Those attending the service are asked to practice distancing in respect for others.The service will be live streamed on Buffalo Baptist Church's Facebook page, or you may tune to 89.5 FM in the church parking lot and listen to the service.Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Thompson may be directed to Buffalo Baptist Church, 6390 Lockhart Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.Baker Funeral Home is serving the Thompson family.