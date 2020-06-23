Roy Cecil Boggs Jr.
1953 - 2020
LANCASTER – Roy Cecil Boggs Jr., 67, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at MUSC Health-Charleston.
He was born on May 12, 1953, in Columbus, Ga., a son of the late Frank Sollitto and Anita Carol Raborn, and the husband of Jane Nunnery Boggs. Mr. Boggs served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife, Jane Nunnery Boggs; his children, Richard Christopher Boggs and Susan Marie Boggs Brockman (Michael), all of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jane's children, Sherri Gardner Broughton of Pineville, N.C., Carmen Gardner Efird of Lancaster and Chris Nunnery of Heath Springs; nine grandchildren; a brother, Danny Sollitto of Dayton, Fla.; and a sister, Stephanie Alexander of Rock Hill.
Mr. Boggs was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Andrew Boggs; his parents; and two sisters, Gail Earl and Cheryl Rogers.
The family will hold a private memorial service at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Youth Activities Fund, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Boggs.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
