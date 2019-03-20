LAURENS – The Rev. Roy Garlington Ryan Jr., 91, widower of Dorothy Paulk Ryan, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A native of Augusta, Ga., and son of the late Roy Garlington Ryan Sr. and Theresa Harley Ryan, the Rev. Ryan was a retired Southern Baptist minister, having served several churches in South Carolina over 42 years. He was a former member of Taylors First Baptist Church and was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa R. Lasher (Mike) of Bahama, N.C., and Elizabeth Chapman (Doug) of Taylors; a son, Clayton Ryan of Asheville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Ryan Lasher Guier (Thomas), Stephen Lasher, John Lasher, Kelley Chapman and Ashley Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Wade Thomas Guier and Violet Grace Guier.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Martha Franks Retirement Community, conducted by Dr. Lawton Neely, Dr. Jimmie Harley and the Rev. Rickey Letson. Inurnment will be held in Taylors First Baptist Church Columbarium at a later date.
Visitation will be held after the service at Martha Franks Retirement Community.
The family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, Helping Seniors Thrive, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, South Carolina 29360.
