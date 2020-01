FORT LAWN – Mr. Roy Gene Turner Jr., 59, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born July 18, 1960, in Rock Hill, the son of the late Roy Gene Turner Sr. and Johnsie Vincent Turner, and was the husband of Kerry M. Turner.Roy was the owner of Sport Horse Shavings LLC. He was a man of faith, a good Christian father. His greatest joy was his children and his grandson, "Mayhem." Roy loved hunting, fishing and just being outside. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the NRA and enjoyed teaching others about gun safety. Roy loved our country and was a very patriotic person. Roy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.Roy is survived by his wife, Kerry Turner; two sons, Joseph "Joey" Turner (Montanna) and Michael Wade Turner; a grandson, Christopher Augustus Wade Turner; his friend and business partner, Kenneth "Skeeter" Godbee and his wife, Ira; and special close friends, Tina and Harold Miller.The celebration of life service for Mr. Turner will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn.The family will receive friends following the service; and suggest memorial contributions be made to the NRA at home.nra.org. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Roy Turner Jr.