LANCASTER – Roy "Big Ten" Lee Hilton, 80, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was a son of Jack Hilton and the late Rosa Lee Blackmon McIlwain.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Ann McKinney, Gloria Catoe Phillips and Carol A. Harper, all of Lancaster; sons, Roy Catoe Jr., Mitchell Hilton and Russell L. Stevens, all of Lancaster, and Michael T. Hilton Sr. of Bayboro, N.C.; and sister, Helen Hilton of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Reggie L. Brodrick and Waldo Robinson, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
