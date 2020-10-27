1/
Roy Varnoid "Noid" Hood
Roy Varnoid "Noid" Hood, 60, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was the son of the late Roy Edward Hood and Beatrice Truesdale Hood.
Survivors include sisters, Carolyn Massey, Najla Parker, Barbara Goins, Annie Waiters and Latora Hood, all of Lancaster, and Joy Bostic of Charlotte; brothers, Rochard Hood, Patrick Hood and Kenneth Hood, all of Lancaster, and Ronald Hood of Charlotte; stepmother, Willie Mae Hood of Charlotte; special friend, Monique Dover of Lancaster; three stepchildren; and 11 step-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at McCray Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Apostle Mamie L. Wilson.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCray Funeral Home
1312 Camp Drive
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-4100
