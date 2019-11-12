Roy Wilkes Christopher, 98, went home to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Roy was a World War II POW and received a Quilt of Valor recently. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 31. He could be seen most anywhere wearing his WWII cap. He was a member of Fort Lawn United Methodist Church. He worked for Springs Industries in construction for over 25 years before he retired to become a farmer.
Roy was well known in Fort Lawn and the surrounding areas for his butter beans and okra for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Herbert and Sally Hinson Christopher Sr.; his first wife of 35 years, Jean Griffin Christopher; his second wife of 35 years, Barbara Cooke Christopher; and his grandson, Justin Christopher.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Linda Christopher; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Shannon and Jae Higgins; and great- grandsons, Thomas Jae and Christopher Higgins.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Mount Holly United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, with the Revs. Ricki Phipps and J. Wayne Smith presiding.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
The family is thankful to Hospice Care of South Carolina, Tish Leonhardt and Vicky Starnes for their wonderful care during the last month.
Memorials may be made to Fort Lawn United Methodist Church, 5733 Church St., Fort Lawn, SC 29714.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Christopher family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 13, 2019