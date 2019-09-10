LANCASTER – Ruby Crockett Watts, 85, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Nathianial Crockett and the late Core Lee.
Survivors include sons, Roy L. Watts and Kenneth L. Watts, both of Lancaster; sisters, Maggie White of Lancaster and Lula Rushing of Columbia; and brother, Robert Crockett of Washington, D.C.
Services are noon Friday, Sept. 13 at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 11, 2019