1/
Ruby Jacobs Tolbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – Ruby Jacobs Tolbert, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was married to the late Coleman Frank Tolbert.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene T. Beckham; brother, Jesse Holder; three granddaugthers; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss and Jeremy Ussery.
The family greeted friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, 7980 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved