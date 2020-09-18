KERSHAW – Ruby Jacobs Tolbert, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

She was married to the late Coleman Frank Tolbert.

Survivors include a daughter, Darlene T. Beckham; brother, Jesse Holder; three granddaugthers; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss and Jeremy Ussery.

The family greeted friends after the service.

Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, 7980 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

