HEATH SPRINGS – Ruby L. Rutledge Drakeford, 82, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Herbie James Rutledge and the late Mitte Drakeford Rutledge. She was married to Richard Drakeford.
Survivors include her husband of Heath Springs; son, Richard Drakeford Jr. of Heath Springs; daughters, Eugenia Drakeford and Janice Drakeford, both of Heath Springs; brothers, Eugene Rutledge and Herbie Rutledge, both of Heath Springs; and sisters, Carrie Carter and Cleo Everett, both of Newark, N.J., Patricia Rutledge of Heath Springs, Marian Nurse of Columbia, Christine Chapman of Hopkins and Shelby Rutledge of Heath Springs.
Services are noon Sunday, Feb. 2, at Second Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James C. Coleman, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020