LANCASTER – Ruby Mae Brice, 75, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Ella Robinson and the late Jack Crowder.
Survivors include daughters, Phyllis Gaston and Lashanda Heath, both of Lancaster; and sons, Roy Alvin Witherspoon, Willie Edward Crowder, Larry Brown and Jai Ivey, all of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Red Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. J.C. Clark, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019