Ruby Mae Brice

Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Red Hill Baptist Church
Obituary
LANCASTER – Ruby Mae Brice, 75, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Ella Robinson and the late Jack Crowder.
Survivors include daughters, Phyllis Gaston and LaShonda Heath, both of Lancaster; and sons, Roy Alvin Witherspoon, Willie Edward Crowder, Larry Brown, Jai Ivey and Willie Heath Jr., all of Lancaster.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Red Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. J.C. Clark, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 23, 2019
