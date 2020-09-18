Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Ruby Patterson Mackey, 82, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Willie Patterson and the late Lula Duncan Patterson.

Survivors include sister-in-law, Dorothy M. Patterson of Lancaster; and niece, Shirley Haggins of Lancaster.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Janice Lake and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

