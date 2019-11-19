FORT LAWN – Ruth Brace Lynn, 91, died Nov. 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Emmanuel Brace and Janie Edwards and was married to Robert F. Lynn.
Survivors include daughters, Ruth L. Shannon of Lancaster, and the Rev. Jacqueline Lynn and Sophia Lynn, both of Fort Lawn; sons, Melroid Lynn Sr. and Terry J. Lynn, both of Fort Lawn, and R. Keith Lynn of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Fort Lawn, officiated by the Rev. Earl Stringfellow, wwith burial at Union Ezell Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 20, 2019