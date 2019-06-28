Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Harper Blackmon. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Heath Springs, the daughter of the late Eldridge Harper and Wilma White Harper.

Ms. Blackmon was a member of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) and a KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly) for 12-plus years, where she received multiple awards. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially with her flowers. Ms. Blackmon was very young at heart. She loved the youth in her church and enjoyed going with them to Carowinds, even at age 75.

Her family was constantly told that Ms. Ruth was one of the sweetest people on earth. She loved her family, grandchildren and church. Ms. Blackmon was a member of White Springs Baptist Church, where she enjoyed going on all church and mission trips.

Ms. Blackmon is survived by two sons, Harold Blackmon (Diane) and Chris Blackmon (Aletha); a daughter, Ellen Beckham (Larry); nine grandchildren, Derek Blackmon, Samuel Blackmon (Jennifer), Crystal Shaw (Frank), Jonathan Blackmon (Amanda), Tiffany Smith, Jada Blackmon, Jeffrey Steele, Katrina Smith (Jimmy) and Jeremy "J.R." Beckham; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Blackmon was preceded in death by a son, Mark Blackmon; her parents; the father of her children, Bill "Jr." Blackmon; and a brother, Virgil Harper.

The celebration of life funeral service for Ms. Blackmon will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Hammond. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the Family Life Center of White Springs Baptist Church.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720 or Gideons International, Lancaster Camp U39076, P.O. Box 1302, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

