LANCASTER – Ruth Lee McAteer Mullis, 83, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1937, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Dewey "Uite" McAteer and Glennie Jowers McAteer.
Mrs. Mullis was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved going to church and playing bingo. Mrs. Mullis was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. Mrs. Mullis retired from Springs Industries.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mullis will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Mellichamp and Mr. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mullis is survived by two sons, Donald Altman and Ronald Altman, both of Lancaster; a daughter, Teresa Mullis (Chad Gainer) of Lancaster; a sister, Elsie Mae Smith of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Mullis; two sons, William Scott Mullis and Edward Altman; a daughter, Linda Stacks; three brothers, Dewey McAteer, Billy Ray McAteer and Jake McAteer; and two sisters, Vanglean Johnson and Veria Brasington.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, and other times at the home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mullis.