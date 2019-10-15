Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Rabley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Rabley, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by family.

Ruth was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Delhi, La., to Harold and Mary Ann Gracey. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, "Bud" (Joseph Edward) Rabley.

Ruth was pure joy and laughter. She was full of curiosity and interest in others, and was a loving, loyal and compassionate mother, grandmother and friend to many. Her love was unconditional and genuine.

She is survived and loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ruth's eldest, Chris Rabley and his wife, Shea, and their sons, Andrew and Patrick; Chris' daughter, Shannon Williams, and her daughters, Payton Williams and Zaley Dougher; Ruth's daughter, Jessa Tsutsumi and her husband, Shigeru, as well as their sons, Kengo and Keita; Ruth's youngest son, Jono Rabley, his wife, Helga, and their son, Kai. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and family members that have remained active in her life over the years.

Ruth enjoyed an active life and loved raising her children in Lancaster with Bud. They were avid bridge players and belonged to the same bridge club with their friends from Lancaster for over 40 years. After her children left home, she and Bud enjoyed traveling the world and this beautiful country. She also enjoyed her work as a travel agent with Trexler Travel Agency.

When Bud retired from the Bank of Lancaster, they created a life and home in the beautiful community of Valle Crucis, N.C. They were surrounded by fun-loving friends in the Valle, as well as a never-ending stream of visitors from near and far. Throughout her life, she never failed to create a warm, welcoming home that was open to all. Their home, Apple Ridge, was sometimes fondly called the "Rabley Hilton." Bud and Ruth were active members of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in the Valle.

Ruth spent the last eight years of her life being lovingly cared for at the Palmettos Assisted Living facility in Columbia. She was a beloved family member there, and was always the one to welcome new tenants with her kind words and open arms. She was extremely creative and an avid reader, even long after she lost her vision. Her family will forever remember the "CLICK!" of her audiobook player, as they will her warm laughter and sense of humor. Ruth's strength, grace and joy in her final years of life inspired those around her.

Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Ruth's life at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis, N.C., at 1 p.m. Nov. 16.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Talking Book Services, 1500 Senate St., Columbia, SC, 29201; or to the Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

She loved to read and knowing her passing helped more to do so would delight her beyond words. Condolences can be sent in care of Jessa Tsutsumi at 201 Faith Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019

