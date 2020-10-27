1/
Ruth Threatt Blackmon
LANCASTER – Ruth Threatt Blackmon, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Sanford Samuel Threatt and the late Alberta McNeely Threatt.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Celeste Blackmon of Lancaster and Mary Blackmon Duncan of Heath Springs; sons, Rufus Thorney Blackmon and Alfred Lorenzo Blackmon, both of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
