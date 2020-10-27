LANCASTER – Ruth Threatt Blackmon, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Sanford Samuel Threatt and the late Alberta McNeely Threatt.

Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Celeste Blackmon of Lancaster and Mary Blackmon Duncan of Heath Springs; sons, Rufus Thorney Blackmon and Alfred Lorenzo Blackmon, both of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

