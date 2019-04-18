PHILADELPHIA – S. Timothy Crawford Jr. died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2018.
He was a son of the late Samuel T. Crawford Sr. and the late Lillian Henderson Crawford, and was married to Dorsena Howard Crawford.
Survivors include his wife of Voorhees, N.J.; daughters, Timi C. Ellison and Nicole C. Conley; son, Dane Dillard; sisters, Ellen Dean Evans, Dianne Wiggins, Barbara Graves and L. Marilyn Crawford; and five grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Mount Tabor AME Zion Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
