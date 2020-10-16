1/
Sadie Scott
LANCASTER – Sadie Scott, 98, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Richard McGriff and the late Mary Barnes McGriff.
Survivors include sons, James Scott Jr. of Lancaster and Tony C. Scott of Concord, N.C.; daughters, Sadie A. Belk of Lancaster, Nannie M. Deese of Charlotte, Charlene McGriff of Lancaster and Mary L. Laney of Lancaster; and 84 combined grand- and great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Mary L. Adams-English and Charles Crockett, with burial in the Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
