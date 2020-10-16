LANCASTER – Sadie Scott, 98, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Richard McGriff and the late Mary Barnes McGriff.

Survivors include sons, James Scott Jr. of Lancaster and Tony C. Scott of Concord, N.C.; daughters, Sadie A. Belk of Lancaster, Nannie M. Deese of Charlotte, Charlene McGriff of Lancaster and Mary L. Laney of Lancaster; and 84 combined grand- and great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Mary L. Adams-English and Charles Crockett, with burial in the Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store