LANCASTER – Sally Beatrice McManus Roberts, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was married to Billy Ray Roberts.
Survivors include husband; children, Belinda Roberts Lloyd and Davy Ray Roberts; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Springhill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Larrimore, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springhill Baptist Church, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019