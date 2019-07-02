Sammie "Chris" Caldwell, 45, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was the son of Daisy Shropshire Massey and James Caldwell.
Survivors include mother of Heath Springs; father of Washington, D.C.; son, Samuel Isaiah Caldwell of Kershaw; daughter, Alexia Nicole Thompson of Rock Hill; brothers, Lorrenza Lee Jr. of Heath Springs, William J. McCoy of Statesville, N.C., and Terrance L. Clark of Concord, N.C.; and sister, LaShae B. McCoy of Statesville, N.C.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jerusha Gaither.
Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 3, 2019