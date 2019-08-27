Oscar Samuel "Sammy" Catoe Jr., 76, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Oscar Samuel Catoe Sr. and Lucy Williams Catoe and the husband of Marie Langley Catoe.
Survivors include son, Samuel Catoe III; daughters, Mary Beth Brown and Renee Adkins; stepdaughter, Angie Helms; stepson, Robbie Hunter; sisters, Lyda Davis and Sharon Horton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are 2p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Matthew James, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 170, Liberty Hill, S.C. 29074.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019