LANCASTER – Samuel "Sam" Arthur Vincent, 79, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Nov. 8, 2019, at Tidelands Community Hospital.
A native of Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur Monroe Vincent and Mildred Plyler Vincent.
Sam moved to Myrtle Beach in 1981 to join in business with his brother. Mr. Vincent loved to play Santa Claus at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, N.C. He also loved dove hunting and working on cars.
Mr. Vincent attended Surfside Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by daughters, Donna Cooper and Dawn Long and companion, Rick Hennis, and his son, Doyle Vincent, all of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Claud Vincent and wife, Virginia, of Myrtle Beach and Wayne Vincent of Heath Springs; sisters, Marcene Sims of Heath Springs, Clara Vincent Lewis and husband, Peter Lewis (CDR USN retired), of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Shannon Weinberg of Myrtle Beach, Nicholas Vincent of Ash, N.C., Chase Long and (fiance) Alice DeMoor and Whitney Long, all of Myrtle Beach; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda West Vincent; and grandson, Cameron Cooper.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 11, at A Simple Service in Lancaster, with the Rev. Steve Anglin officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the Vincent Family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 13, 2019