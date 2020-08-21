KERSHAW – The Rev.Samuel G. "Sam" Catoe, 73, of Kershaw went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
Born in Camden, he was a son of the late Audrey Columbus Catoe and Grace Adams Catoe. Dr. Catoe retired from the International Mission Board after serving in Benin, Africa, and Paris, France. He has served the following churches: youth minister, First Baptist Church, Travelers Rest, S.C., associate pastor, Leavenworth Baptist Church, Leavenworth, Kan., pastor, Ridgeway Baptist Church, Ridgeway, Mo., pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Huntingtown, Md., Victor Baptist Church, Greer, S.C., pastor, Park Street Baptist church, now known as Village Church at Park Street, Columbia, S.C., and Center Grove Baptist Church, Kershaw, S.C. He was a graduate of Furman University and received his doctorate from Southeastern Theological Seminary. He loved music, playing the tuba and baseball. Dr. Catoe also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53½ years, Joyce Marie Huckaby Catoe; a nephew, Colin Catoe and his wife, Elyse, of Houston, Texas; two great-nephews, Jonah and Caleb; two aunts, Edith Burton and Pat Huffstetler; two uncles, William Lewis Catoe and Kever Catoe; his brother-in-law, Richard Wayne Huckaby; two sisters-in-law, Janet Huckaby Fisher and Tina Huckaby Rojas; and numerous nieces and nephews and several Adams cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, D. Stanley Catoe; and a sister-in-law, Terry Huckaby Robinson.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home. Scott Whaley, assisted by the Rev. Charles Meathrell, will officiate and the Rev. Steve Miller will offer the closing prayer. A private burial will be held in Center Grove Cemetery at a later date. An additional service will be held at Center Grove Baptist Church, Kershaw, at a date to be announced in the fall of the year.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 6028 Center Grove Road, Kershaw, SC 29067, in memory of Dr. Catoe.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Catoe family. www.bakerfunerals.com.