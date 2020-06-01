Sandra Bratcher
PHILADELPHIA, PENN. – Sandra Bratcher, 63, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ellen Bratcher.
Survivors include son, John Samuel Bratcher of Philadelphia; companion, John Weaver of Philadelphia; sisters, Fay A. Sanders of Matthews, N.C., and Renee A. Bratcher of Collingdale, Penn.
Graveside services are noon Monday, June 1, at Sandy Run Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Jefferson, officiated by the Rev. Herbert Bracey.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sandy Run Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
