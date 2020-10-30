1/
Sandra Lenorah Hallman
1944 - 2020
LANCASTER – Sandra Lenorah Hallman went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Born on April 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Thurlow Hallman and the late Loretta Suttle Hallman. Sandra grew up in Lancaster and moved to North Augusta to begin a life long career as a middle school social studies teacher. She moved back to Lancaster after her retirement to be near her family.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Sandra will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Unity ARP Church in Lancaster, with Pastor Charles Hammond officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
The family will be following CDC guidelines and masks are required.
Miss Hallman is survived by her sister, Deborah H. Vickery, and her husband, Robert, of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews, who were very dear to her. She also leaves behind her loving cat "babies" Miss Lady and Mr. Lucky.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hallman, and her sister, Kathy H. Bowman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity ARP Church, 3494 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to the charity of your choice.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Miss Hallman.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
