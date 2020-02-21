Sandra Regina Simmons Collins, 67, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine Tillman Simmons and Willie Andrew Simmons. She was married to Lannie Carl Collins.
Survivors include her husband of Canton, Miss.; son, Joseph Simmons of Memphis, Tenn.; daughters, Charnel Regina Collins and Shanae Shannell Collins, both of Canton; sister, Donna Jones; and 12 grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Humble Jerusalem M.B. Church in Canton, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Middleton.
Family Memorial Funeral Services in Canton was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2020