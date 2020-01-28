Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Robinson Lambert. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Monroe, N.C., the daughter of Cleo Stacks Robinson and the late James Robinson. She was the wife of Carson Eugene "Gene" Lambert.

Mrs. Lambert loved a clean house, listening to music, singing, playing the piano and was a former choir director. She was an avid prayer warrior, writing down in journals every prayer she prayed. Mrs. Lambert was a great baker and baked everyone their own favorite cookies at Christmas. She enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and great-grandson. She also enjoyed traveling to California and Mississippi to visit family. Mrs. Lambert was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she was the church prayer advocate, a Sunday school teacher, children's choir director and was an avid choir member.

Mrs. Lambert is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carson Eugene "Gene" Lambert; a son, John Lambert (Lily) of Sacramento, Calif.; a daughter, Julie Thompson, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Cody Thompson (Taylor), James Carson Thompson (Brittany Hendrix), Nathan Lambert and Aidan Lambert; a great-grandson, Weston Grey Thompson; her mother, Cleo Stacks Robinson; and three sisters, Gail Plyler (Barry) of Omaha, Neb., Kay Gay (Randy) of Lancaster, and Carol Gilbert (David) of Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Lambert was preceded in death by her father, James Robinson.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Lambert was 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Candace Sloan. Visitation followed the service in the Family Life Center.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, Audiovisual Fund, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

