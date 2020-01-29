On Jan. 17, 2020, Santiago José Buther, beloved 9-year-old son and brother, conquered terminal brain cancer and was released into the loving arms of the Lord.
Santiago was born on Oct. 28, 2010, in Charlotte to his loving parents, Eric and Cynthia. He, along with his younger sister Arianna, lived in Lancaster, where he attended Van Wyck Elementary School as a third-grade student.?Santiago loved sports, especially soccer, where he was a gifted player who thrived on the field. When he wasn't playing a sport, he was playing with his friends or his sister. Santiago had a passion for music and loved to dance. Every Friday he would put on a dance show and amazed people with his moves and how he truly felt the music. Santiago's smile and laugh were contagious and he was always smiling and laughing. His eyes lit up with the passion he had for life, and everyone Santiago touched, he left them brighter.
Santiago is survived by his first true love, his mother; his best friend in his sister, Arianna; and by the proudest father ever.
A service of remembrance will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Heritage Funeral Home of Ballantyne is handling arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 30, 2020