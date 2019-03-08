LANCASTER – Mrs. Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Brasington Harper, 75, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster.
She was born June 23, 1943, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William Boyd Brasington and Dorothy Horton Brasington and was the wife of Jon Ray Harper.
Mrs. Harper enjoyed traveling with her husband and especially going to the mountains and the beach.
She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings and enjoyed spending time with them. Mrs. Harper was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Harper is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jon Ray Harper; a son, Marty Harper (Patty); a daughter, Beverly Harper Duke (John); four grandchildren, Paige Duke Murray (Ty), Meg Duke Brown (Josh), Katie Duke Hood (Matt) and Justin Ray Harper; four great-grandchildren, Railee Brown, Knoxx Brown, Waters Hood and Oakley Murray; a brother, Morris "Buck" Brasington (Doris); three sisters, Barbara Brasington Wright (Weston), Dianne Brasington Hinson (Billy) and Mary Lee Barton (Tommy); and a sister-in-law, Betty Brasington.
Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Glen Brasington.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Harper will be 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill McCowan. Burial will follow in the St. Luke United Methodist Church cemetery.
The family will have a casual visitation from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the home of Marty and Patty Harper, 2054 Douglas Road, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to the Physical Therapy Department at White Oak Manor, 253 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Harper.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 10, 2019