LANCASTER – Mrs. Sara Lenore Smith Watts, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Laurinburg, N.C., a daughter of the late Murray Smith and Bertha Polston Smith. She was the wife of Samuel Louie Watts Jr.

Mrs. Watts was an administrative assistant for South Carolina DHEC for 36 years. She loved serving the Lord as well as spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She and Louie loved and spoiled every one of their grandchildren. One of their favorite things to do was to take them to the movies, which is a special memory they will always cherish. She was very adventurous and enjoyed traveling, having visited 49 states and 32 foreign countries. She also loved flowers and had many flowerbeds in her yard.

Mrs. Watts was a recent member of Second Baptist Church, and, prior to that, was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for children, youth and adults over 40 years, sang in the choir and was also an AWANA teacher. Mrs. Watts was a wonderful baker and loved cooking for her family.

Mrs. Watts is survived by her husband of 61 years, Louie Watts; a son, Barry Len Watts (Eron) of Lancaster; a daughter, Renea Watts Featherstone (Rob) of Hickory, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Clark Featherstone, Brett Featherstone, Cole Featherstone, Blake Featherstone, Tyler Watts, Katie Watts and Mackenzie Watts; a sister, Beverly Chewning of Chesterfield; a daughter-in-law, Janie Watts of Lancaster; and a large extended family.

Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Brent Watts; and a brother, Harold Smith.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Watts will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Revs. Larry Helm and Jimmy Fox. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. one hour prior to the service at Second Baptist Church; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Agape Hospice of Rock Hill and precious caregivers, Pat McNaughton and Andrea Castro.

