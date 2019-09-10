Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth (Hendrix) Bennett. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Hendrix Bennett, 86, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-Union.

She was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late George David Hendrix and Annie Lou Mackey Hendrix.

Mrs. Bennett was a member of Taxahaw Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, prepared Communion and was a children's church leader.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Bennett was a seamstress, loved to bake cakes and work with her flowers and enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Bennett is survived by son, David H. Bennett and his wife, Janet, of Pageland; daughters, Wanda L. Sloop and her husband, John, of Locust, N.C. and Debbie C. Bass and her husband, Ronnie, of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Brian Bass and his wife, Leslie, Travis Johnson and his wife, Jenna, and Lance Bennett; and three great-grandchildren, Dawson Bass, Emerie Bass and Ava Johnson.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Hendrix, Beckham Hendrix, Shellie Hendrix and Robert Hendrix; and a sister, Gertrude Bowers.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bennett will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Lancaster Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Steven Sullivan officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at Debbie and Ronnie's house.

Memorial contributions may be made to Taxahaw Baptist Church, 1734 Overbrook Road, Kershaw, SC 29067 or to Lancaster Children's Home, 1287 Childrens Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.

