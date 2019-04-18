LANCASTER – Mrs. Sarah Pauline Taylor Threatt, 78, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late William Minor Taylor and Mary Eller Taylor, and was the wife of William Herbert Threatt.
Mrs. Threatt is survived by her husband; son, William Dowdy; daughters, Sarah Lynn Cook, Rhonda Crimminger and Susan McMinn; a sister, Edna Robinson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Revs. Mark Miller and Calvin Todd, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019