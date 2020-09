Or Copy this URL to Share

Shanique Angela Johnson, 48, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was a daughter of Angela McCrorey and Russell Johnson.

Survivors include brother, Michael Lipscomb of Atlanta; and a sister, Elisha Johnson of Virginia.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Lavilla Brevard.

McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.

