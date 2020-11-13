Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Sharon "Teddy" Cauthen King, 64, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Fred Lee Cauthen and the late Bessie Lee Massey Cauthen and stepfather, Arthur Staton Jr.

Survivors include son, Antonio Cauthen of Lancaster; sisters, Susie Elaine Cauthen and Audrey Cauthen both of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. AnThony Pelham and Apostle Oliver Massey.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store