Sharon "Teddy" (Cauthen) King
LANCASTER – Sharon "Teddy" Cauthen King, 64, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Fred Lee Cauthen and the late Bessie Lee Massey Cauthen and stepfather, Arthur Staton Jr.
Survivors include son, Antonio Cauthen of Lancaster; sisters, Susie Elaine Cauthen and Audrey Cauthen both of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. AnThony Pelham and Apostle Oliver Massey.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
