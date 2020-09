LANCASTER – Shawn M. Lowery-Chavis, 59, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph Lowery and the late Orafina Massey Lowery. She was married to Michael Chavis Sr.

Survivors include daughter, Latisha Lowery of Lancaster; sons, Marquis Chavis of Charlotte, Michael Chavis Jr. and Darius Chavis, both of Lancaster; her husband of Lancaster; sisters, Gloria Talford of Reading, Pa., Joan Lowery of Whitehall, Pa., and Rosalyn Lowery of Reading; brothers, Richard Lowery of Gaithersburg, Md., Michael Lowery, Fred Lowery and Charles Lowery, all of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.

Entombment services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

