PLEASANT PLAINS – Mrs. Sheila West Love, widow of the late Roger C. Love and a long-time resident of Pleasant Plains community, passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5:19 a.m. while at home with her beloved family.

She was born Sheila June West on Thursday, Jan. 27, 1955, to William "Billy" Truesdale West and Ruby Robinson West of Midway, S.C. Shelia married her childhood love, Roger, on Nov. 24, 1973.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby West; stepmother, Mable West; husband, Roger Love; and father Billy West.

Sheila was a generous woman who strove to bring happiness, love and light to everyone around her. Over the years, she was a caregiver for many local families, a confidant to any who needed her and a longsuffering woman who would give her last ounce of strength to prepare a meal for a family in need. She was always truly and exactly as she presented herself to the world, no questions asked, and with no regrets. Throughout her 14-year battle with cancer, she loved, laughed and lived a life of inspiration, determination and strength.

The family members that Sheila leaves behind to continue her legacy of compassion and giving include her son, Dr. Travis C. Love of Mount Pleasant and his family; her fiancé, Donald (Sambo) Price of Jefferson; his three children and two grandchildren; her siblings, Roger West, Terry West and Lisa Smith; as well as her three nieces, three nephews and three godchildren.

A celebration of Sheila's shining life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, on the grounds of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in Kershaw. The service will be held outdoors under a canopy with accommodations for 300. A horse drawn carriage will deliver her casket to the private family mausoleum, where her body will be laid to rest. After her entombment, the family will receive, at graveside, those who wish to pay their final respects.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store