Shelby Jean (Taylor) Vincent
CAMDEN – Shelby Jean Taylor Vincent, 77, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Willie Noah Taylor and Lessie Outen Taylor. She was married to Mickel Lee "Mike" Vincent.
Survivors include her husband of the home; son, Scott Broughton of Columbia; siblings, Billy Taylor and Mildred T. Phillips, both of Kershaw, and Betty T. Faulkenberry of Lancaster and Judy T. Carnes of Rock Hill; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be at Abney Baptist Church Cemetery in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jackie Jenkins.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle No. 100, Columbia, SC 29210; the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, No. 301, Cayce, SC 29033; or the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2237.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
