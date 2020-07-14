CAMDEN – Shelby Jean Taylor Vincent, 77, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Willie Noah Taylor and Lessie Outen Taylor. She was married to Mickel Lee "Mike" Vincent.
Survivors include her husband of the home; son, Scott Broughton of Columbia; siblings, Billy Taylor and Mildred T. Phillips, both of Kershaw, and Betty T. Faulkenberry of Lancaster and Judy T. Carnes of Rock Hill; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be at Abney Baptist Church Cemetery in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jackie Jenkins.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle No. 100, Columbia, SC 29210; the American Heart Association
, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, No. 301, Cayce, SC 29033; or the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2237.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.