Shermon Heyward Ghent
1969 - 2020
LANCASTER – Shermon Heyward Ghent, 50, of Lancaster, husband of Crystal Pressley Ghent, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1969, in Lancaster, a son of the late Heyward Shermon Ghent and Almetta Outen Ghent. He loved his family, his Harleys, hunting and fishing. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ghent will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Parker officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Ghent is survived by his wife, Crystal Pressley Ghent; four daughters, Tiffany S. Ghent, Kimberly S. Ghent, Heather S. Ghent and Haley S. Ghent, all of Lancaster; and two sisters, Robbie Wright and her husband, Ricky, of Lancaster and Sherry Kelly and her husband, Mike, of Georgia.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to BACA of S.C., P.O. Box 7571, West Columbia, SC 29171.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Ghent.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
