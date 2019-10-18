LANCASTER – Mrs. Shirley Pauline Hyatt Mathis, 80, of Lancaster, widow of Charles Lofton Mathis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 22, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Willis Hyatt and Cora Bell Snipes Hyatt.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mathis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Perry Evatt officiating.
Mrs. Mathis is survived by three sons, Todd Darren Mathis and his wife, Miranda, of Heath Springs and Steven Mathis and Alan Lofton Mathis, both of Lancaster; a brother, Willis Dean Hyatt and his wife, Melanie, of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren, Dallas Lofton Mathis, Gunner Alexander Mathis, Parker Bailey Mathis, Carter Jackson Mathis, Sayler Ashton Mathis, Grant Stevenson Mathis and Anna Elise Mathis; and a great-granddaughter, Avalyn Kaye Mathis.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mathis.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019