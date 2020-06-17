Shirley Rutledge Murphy, 80, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Wesley Rutledge and Irene Jones Rutledge. She was married to William T. Murphy.

Survivors include her husband of Heath Springs; sons, Kennon D. Murphy of Charlotte and Rodney L. Murphy of North Charleston; brother, Howard Moore; sister, Carolyn Harris of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel in Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Coleman, with burial in the Second Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

