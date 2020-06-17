Shirley Rutledge Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Rutledge Murphy, 80, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Wesley Rutledge and Irene Jones Rutledge. She was married to William T. Murphy.
Survivors include her husband of Heath Springs; sons, Kennon D. Murphy of Charlotte and Rodney L. Murphy of North Charleston; brother, Howard Moore; sister, Carolyn Harris of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel in Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Coleman, with burial in the Second Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved